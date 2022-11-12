Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

PFE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. 20,909,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,753,928. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.