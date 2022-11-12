ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the October 15th total of 414,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 359,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,561. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) EPS for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 62.73% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

About ToughBuilt Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 831.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

