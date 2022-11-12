ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the October 15th total of 414,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 359,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,561. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) EPS for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 62.73% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
