Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 60.9% in October

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,013.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 187,782 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

