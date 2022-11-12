Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Up 490.6% in October

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 490.6% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,088. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.