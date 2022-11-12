Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

