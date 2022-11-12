Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 858,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 43.1% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $275.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

