TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the October 15th total of 211,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of TOP stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.38. 287,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. TOP Financial Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $50.97.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.