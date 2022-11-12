TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCWW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 8,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,598. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

