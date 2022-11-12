Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 368.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 454.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TMO opened at $538.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock worth $20,514,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

