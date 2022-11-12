The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the October 15th total of 38,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,537. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

