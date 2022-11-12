The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is Bislett Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bislett Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 5.0% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bislett Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 1,173,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,961. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.