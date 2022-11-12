The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 207.4% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

HOKCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,065. Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.0122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.