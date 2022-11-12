The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 227.3% in October

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The China Fund Trading Up 4.3 %

The China Fund stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,442. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The China Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in The China Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 40.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

