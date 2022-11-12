TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Update

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGVC. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,336,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 287,700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 287,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,739,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 255,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,072,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGVC remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. TG Venture Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

