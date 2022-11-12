Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Textron were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 526,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 68,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 254.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $70.88. 1,184,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,636. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

