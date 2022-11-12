Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $101.31 and last traded at $100.54, with a volume of 469641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

