Terra Classic Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $123.64 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010122 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019032 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006223 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002645 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008522 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,880,482,234,266 coins and its circulating supply is 6,593,645,552,416 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
