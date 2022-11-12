Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $774,384.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $410,481.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,596.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $774,384.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,777 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.