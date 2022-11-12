Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SNCRL stock remained flat at $20.00 on Friday. 3,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

