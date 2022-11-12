Symetra Investment Management Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symetra Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 100.0% of Symetra Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Symetra Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $108,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,550,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,559. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

