Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Costco Wholesale worth $921,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.29. 62,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,482. The company has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

