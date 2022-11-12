Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Illinois Tool Works worth $247,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $226.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

