Swiss National Bank Buys 60,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Ford Motor worth $189,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.