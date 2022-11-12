SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SSSSL stock remained flat at $23.63 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

