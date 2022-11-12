SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the October 15th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,999,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About SunHydrogen
