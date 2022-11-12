SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the October 15th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,999,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

