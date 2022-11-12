Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $285.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.96. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

