Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $226.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

