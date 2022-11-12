Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $764,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.