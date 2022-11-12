Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $646,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 97,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 138,925 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

