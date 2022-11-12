Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,533,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,963,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

