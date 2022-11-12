Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $45,000 Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

