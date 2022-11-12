Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.25 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,113. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

