Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $209.02. 4,272,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,894. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

