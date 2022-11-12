Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

AWK stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $145.94. 1,403,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,298. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.