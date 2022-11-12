Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 816 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.03. 1,519,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.42. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

