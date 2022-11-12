Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 24 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $14.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $774.75. 1,278,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,908. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

