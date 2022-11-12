Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 1,741 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,662. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

