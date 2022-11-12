Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 10,274 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

