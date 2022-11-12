Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.