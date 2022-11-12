Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

