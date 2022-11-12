Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.91%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

