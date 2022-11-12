StockNews.com Upgrades Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $492.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.16 and a 200 day moving average of $478.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

