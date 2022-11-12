StockNews.com Upgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to “Buy”

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,252. The stock has a market cap of $316.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Miller Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

