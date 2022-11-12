StockNews.com Lowers Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Sell

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Party City Holdco Price Performance
Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 13,666,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,775. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.
Institutional Trading of Party City Holdco
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 31.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.
About Party City Holdco
Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.
