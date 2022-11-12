StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

