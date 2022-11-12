StockNews.com Downgrades Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) to Hold

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. 171,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at $83,059,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

