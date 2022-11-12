Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.03 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $74.78 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,829.84 or 1.00019135 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00038790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00246977 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02182833 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,525,549.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

