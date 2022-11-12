STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $126.56 million and $1.77 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

