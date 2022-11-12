SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Up 350.8% in October

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 350.8% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEW. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:STEW traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,982. SRH Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

