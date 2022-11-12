Spell Token One Day Volume Hits $14.06 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Spell Token has a market cap of $74.02 million and $14.06 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spell Token has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00586969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.42 or 0.30574287 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,200,892,799 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.